AEW Hypes Return Of Former ROH Champion

AEW hyped the return of a former Ring of Honor World Champion on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite." A wild west-style teaser about Bandido was played for the home audience ahead of Anna Jay's match against Penelope Ford. The teaser showed two men talking about a bandit coming back to town.

"This outlaw returns, this whole town's in trouble. Around these parts, he's a wanted man. Most wanted," one of the men said, while tacking up a "wanted posted" with Bandido's face, advertising a $100,000 reward.

Bandido has been out of action with a serious wrist injury for over a year, and reports began to circulate in October that he would soon be making his return after he was seen backstage at an episode of "Dynamite." The former champion hasn't been on AEW programing since June 2023, where he reportedly suffered the injury during a match with Konosuke Takeshita. His wrist injury required not one, but two surgeries, which delayed his in-ring return. The teaser that aired on Wednesday didn't advertise a date that Bandido would be back on "Dynamite."