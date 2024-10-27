Major Backstage Update On Injury Status Of Long-Absent AEW Star Bandido

Bandido's path back to AEW post-wrist injury has been a year in the making, but after two surgeries, WrestlePurists and Fightful have now shared that Bandido is reportedly "ready to go" again.

WrestlePurists' Ibou first broke the news on their weekly "AEW Dynamite" review livestream on Thursday, reporting that Bandido was backstage at the October 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite," and was telling people he was ready for a return.

"Bandido is back," Ibou concluded.

On Friday, Sean Ross Sapp took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm Ibou's report, quoting a summary of it and writing "Also what I've heard this morning."

✅️ also what I've heard this morning https://t.co/hUunlNqjen — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 25, 2024

Fan reactions were mixed, with some wondering what Bandido's position in AEW would be post-return. Others met the news with optimism, and one fan proposed that Bandido's previously positive reception could justify his place on the babyface side on AEW's current "civil war," presumably referring to the Blackpool Combat Club coup occurring on AEW programming.

Bandido has been absent from AEW programming since June 2023, where he reportedly broke his wrist during a match with Konosuke Takeshita. While early timetables claimed he would be back on AEW programming before 2024, Bandido's injury needed a second round of surgery, which heavily delayed his return. The last injury update on Bandido saw him fail a medical clearance taste for a return to in-ring action, with a follow-up test scheduled at the end of July 2024. Despite Bandido's self-reports, there is no official indication of medical clearance from either Bandido's doctors or AEW. Any further information about Bandido, including a possible return date, remain undisclosed.

