Injury Update On AEW Star Bandido

AEW star Bandido has been out of action for over a year after reportedly breaking his wrist during a June 2023 match against Konosuke Takeshita. After first going under the knife in the weeks following the injury, Bandido was forced to undergo a second surgery later in 2023, and the luchador has yet to return to in-ring action. However, there seems to be a small degree of positive movement on that front.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer states that Bandido recently underwent a test in an attempt to get cleared for action. He was unable to get medical clearance but will attempt another exam at the end of July. Even if he was to get cleared, however, Meltzer predicted that it would be too late to get Bandido involved in time for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium.

According to Meltzer, former AAA stars Bandido and Dragon Lee are in a "race" to see who becomes the bigger star. Lee was signed by WWE in late 2022, a short time after Bandido signed his contract with AEW. At the time, it was reported that both AEW and WWE had significant interest in signing Bandido. While Bandido is injured, Lee has become a member of WWE's Latino World Order faction, most recently teaming with Joaquin Wilde on "WWE Main Event."

Prior to his injury, Bandido had been teaming up with the Lucha Brothers, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo. Additionally, he had a burgeoning friendship with Orange Cassidy that culminated in a match for the AEW International Championship in April of last year.