Injury Update On AEW's Bandido, Will Need Second Surgery

While AEW has continued to roll along toward the end of 2023, it's been without one of its key luchadors in Bandido. The AEW star has been out of action since June when he broke his wrist wrestling Konosuke Takeshita on "AEW Rampage," though it was believed that he could be back in the action sometime before 2024.

Alas, it appears he may not be seen until well into the New Year instead. According to the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bandido suffered a setback regarding his broken wrist with the bone not healing as expected. As a result, the luchador will now have no choice but to go under the knife again to correct the issue; no firm timetable has been set for his recovery or return.

This injury setback is only the latest issue to plague Bandido during his AEW run. The luchador first joined the promotion back in late 2022 after impressing AEW personnel during a Ring of Honor Championship match against Chris Jericho. Almost immediately, however, Bandido would find difficulty making AEW television thanks to visa issues, which would keep him from appearing in AEW full-time until April.

In addition to the injuries, Bandido's 2023 has also seen turbulence in Mexico, with the luchador leaving Lucha Libre AAA under acrimonious circumstances in June following appearances he made for rival promotion The Crash Lucha Libre. Bandido also departed Big Lucha in August after being the face of the promotion over the past few years.