Injury Updates On AEW Star Bandido & AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo

All Elite Wrestling is set to get an injection of lucha libre talent, as two major lucha stars are healing up and nearing a return to the ring.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former ROH World Champion Bandido is nearly fully cleared and will be ready to return to the ring in the near future. Bandido suffered a wrist injury in June that kept him out of action for the rest of the summer, missing AEW All In, AEW All Out, and AEW WrestleDream. Bandido had a seeming falling-out with AAA, with AAA head booker Konnan noting that both Bandido and Rush had essentially burned their bridge to the promotion after prioritizing AEW. Bandido isn't the only Mexican star nearing a return.

AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo is back in the ring, wrestling in Dallas on September 30, and then wrestling at AAA Heroes Inmortales the next night. Vikingo is said to still be hurting from an undisclosed injury, but he's apparently wrestling through it. The injury led to Vikingo being pulled from an All-Star Scramble Match at GCW Homecoming in August. Vikingo had been making a name for himself in America on AEW television, as well as with independent appearances like the initially scheduled GCW show. Konnan recently compared Vikingo to Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio, saying the young star could end up one of the greats of lucha libre when all is said and done. Vikingo recently lost consciousness after a title defense, reportedly passing out due to dehydration.

No word on when either man will return to AEW programming.