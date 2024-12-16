WWE Star Kevin Owens Names Legendary Wrestlers He Would've Liked To Face

Even before he joined WWE in 2014, Kevin Owens got the chance to share the ring with many legends of the past. However, in the past 10 years, he has wrestled several big-name stars in WWE, including being the man tasked to be Stone Cold Steve Austin's first opponent in 19 years at WrestleMania 38, a match that he holds near and dear to his heart.

There are, though, several wrestling legends that Owens would have loved to have shared a ring with, and during a recent interview with "Collider," he revealed the names of those legends.

"Ricky Steamboat would have been pretty great," Owens said. "I think me, or anybody from this era, would have a fantastic match with him. Rowdy Roddy Piper would've been incredible too. I wasn't in a match with him, but he was the referee for one of my matches about 15 years ago, and just being around him for that little bit was pretty great."

Owens also mentioned the likes of The British Bulldogs, and both Bret Hart and Owen Hart as wrestlers who he wouldn't have just loved to get in the ring with, but that any wrestler today would get to call themselves lucky that they got the chance to share a ring with them.

A legend that Owens managed to share the ring was WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, with the two men wrestling in a Piledriver Match in August 2014 with Lawler picking up the victory. This match holds some significance to Owens as it was his final match on the independent scene before signing with WWE.