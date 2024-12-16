WWE's Kofi Kingston Gets Candid About AEW's Bryan Danielson

Despite their standing in different companies these days, Kofi Kingston and Bryan Danielson will always be tied at the hip, especially going back to the 2019 "KofiMania" program that culminated in a WWE Championship win for Kingston, defeating the then-Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

Appearing on "In the Kliq," Kingston reflected on that feud with Danielson as well as his perspective on the legacy of "The American Dragon."

"Daniel Bryan, I think, is one of the greatest," Kingston said. "He's gotta be a top five of all time for a lot of different reasons [beginning with] resiliency. I mean, he's a guy who broke his neck and came back [after] people said he wasn't gonna be able to do it. You have to admire someone that can do that, you know?"

Kingston went on to echo what has been said by many others about Danielson over the years, noting his seeming aversion to taking credit for his achievements both for himself and for others, such as when he helped elevate Kingston in their memorable feud.

"I know he was a very big advocate of [a championship run for Kingston]," he explained. "He'll never brag about that because that [wasn't his purpose]. It was just about doing the right thing and I'm always grateful for that."

It likely helped, of course, that Danielson was in a similar situation to Kingston only a few years before Kofi became champion, and that made it easy for him to assume the position of the heel in their story.