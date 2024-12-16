WWE's Kofi Kingston Gets Candid About AEW's Bryan Danielson
Despite their standing in different companies these days, Kofi Kingston and Bryan Danielson will always be tied at the hip, especially going back to the 2019 "KofiMania" program that culminated in a WWE Championship win for Kingston, defeating the then-Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.
Appearing on "In the Kliq," Kingston reflected on that feud with Danielson as well as his perspective on the legacy of "The American Dragon."
"Daniel Bryan, I think, is one of the greatest," Kingston said. "He's gotta be a top five of all time for a lot of different reasons [beginning with] resiliency. I mean, he's a guy who broke his neck and came back [after] people said he wasn't gonna be able to do it. You have to admire someone that can do that, you know?"
Kingston went on to echo what has been said by many others about Danielson over the years, noting his seeming aversion to taking credit for his achievements both for himself and for others, such as when he helped elevate Kingston in their memorable feud.
"I know he was a very big advocate of [a championship run for Kingston]," he explained. "He'll never brag about that because that [wasn't his purpose]. It was just about doing the right thing and I'm always grateful for that."
It likely helped, of course, that Danielson was in a similar situation to Kingston only a few years before Kofi became champion, and that made it easy for him to assume the position of the heel in their story.
Kofi calls Danielson a stand-up guy
The saga of Daniel Bryan overcoming The Authority and becoming WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 30 is one of only a handful of crowd-influenced WWE pivots in recent years. "The Yes Movement" and "KofiMania" tying so closely together is something that Kingston sees as special as well.
"From a storyline perspective, when you're able to complete a circle like that and when you're able to have continuity [in that way] and you see it unfold in front of your eyes in a WWE ring, it's just beautiful," Kingston said.
He added that their respective underdog-reaching-the-top-of-the-WWE-mountain stories spanned across different eras are also remarkable. Kingston expressed his gratitude when talking about Danielson as an opponent.
"He's amazing in the ring, super smooth; a high-class performer [and] stand-up guy," Declared Kingston.
With Danielson's future more than just a bit uncertain as he awaits another neck surgery, at the very least now looking at a part-time in-ring future, Kingston once again invoked his resilient nature, speaking of the present day and his successes in AEW.
"Like I said, very resilient though, coming back from a neck injury and being able to go out there and still do it," said the WWE star.
If Danielson does decide to stay away for good, Kingston seems to see that as a fitting end as well, now that it's more on his terms.
