Kevin Owens Shares Stories About WWE Career In Retrospective Video

For the past decade, Kevin Owens has called WWE home, amassing enough career highlights to rival some of the industry's biggest stars. To commemorate his 10-year milestone with the company, WWE has released a new retrospective video featuring Owens' reactions to some of his greatest moments. The video, which spans from Owens' signing and "WWE NXT" debut through a mixed tag bout from earlier this year, collects Owens' unfiltered commentary on several impressive accomplishments. The video kicks off with Owens admitting he never even bothered dreaming of headlining WrestleMania because the possibility seemed too far-fetched.

"To me, I'm like, I'm never gonna main event WrestleMania. That's not gonna happen," he said. "If you ever hear me in an interview say, 'My dream was always to main event WrestleMania,' I'm full of s***. I'm lying. I never thought that was possible. But it happened twice." Owens reminisced about answering John Cena's open challenge in 2015, which marked his main roster debut and put him on the map. He noted how a majority of the audience that night didn't know who he was, but he recalled how quickly the action won them over. "As the match goes on, the crowd starts reacting more and more," he remembered. "The match was one thing, and then obviously beating John as clean as a whistle, at the time, was really almost unseen. It wasn't something that would happen very often."

Other highlights include Owens' Universal Championship win, his Festival of Friendship with Chris Jericho, and several key moments with longtime friend/nemesis Sami Zayn. The entire 43-minute Kevin Owens WWE retrospective can be viewed on YouTube. Meanwhile, Owens is shifting his focus from the past to the future, as he's set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship on the broadcast return of "Saturday Night's Main Event."