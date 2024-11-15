Backstage Update On WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Card

The return of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is getting closer, with the NBC special set to air on December 14. Though it's still a month away, rumors have already been circulating for some time about what match might serve as the show's main event, with recent reports indicating GUNTHER and Damian Priest could meet again there. However, writing in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer indicated that another big match is planned instead: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens.

According to Meltzer, rather than taking place in a few weeks at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, the current plan is for Rhodes to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Owens next month. That would leave both men without anything to do at Survivor Series, as it seems unlikely at this point that Rhodes and Owens will join the WarGames match.

Saturday Night's Main Event was announced for a comeback in September, serving as part of WWE's ongoing deal with NBCUniversal, which also saw the return of "WWE SmackDown" to the USA Network. The special will air live on NBC, with further installments to air each quarter. December's event will take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

Issues between Rhodes and Owens date back to the summer, with Owens failing to defeat Rhodes for the title at WWE Bash in Berlin, though they still remained on good terms. However, Owens then turned on Rhodes last month, attacking him in the parking lot after WWE Bad Blood. Owens later said the attack stemmed from Rhodes deciding to forgive Roman Reigns for his actions as leader of The Bloodline.