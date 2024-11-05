Backstage Report On WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Card

While WWE's PLE schedule will wrap up in a few weeks with Survivor Series in Vancouver, it won't be the last big event WWE holds in 2024. That honor goes to the return of Saturday Night's Main Event, set to take place in Uniondale, New York on December 14. It will be the first SNME WWE has held in over sixteen years, and there's already been plenty of speculation regarding what matches will take place, with Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens pegged as the likely main event.

Advertisement

It may not be the only major title match on the special either. On Sunday's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that those within WWE had told him Damian Priest is expected to challenge GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the special. A day after Meltzer's report, Priest became the new #1 contender for the title after defeating Dominik Mysterio, Seth Rollins, and Sheamus in a four-way match last night on "Raw."

Though Priest could challenge GUNTHER sooner than SNME's, his victory last night coupled with the report seems to suggest he and GUNTHER are destined for a December showdown. The bout would be a rematch from SummerSlam, where GUNTHER defeated Priest to win the World Heavyweight Title, ending Priest's reign at 118 days. While Priest would've normally been entitled to a rematch, he instead turned his focus to former Judgment Day allies Mysterio, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito, after Balor helped cost Priest his match against GUNTHER.

Advertisement