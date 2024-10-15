Dave Meltzer Thinks This Match Will Headline WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE seems poised to have a busy fall and winter, with two notable PLEs coming up in the next month in Crown Jewel, taking place and Saudi Arabia, and Survivor Series, taking place Vancouver, British Columbia. Perhaps the most notable addition to the schedule however is the return of the NBC special "Saturday Night's Main Event." The 1980s WWE staple made a brief return in the mid 2000s before disappearing again, with the latest revival set to take place this December in Uniondale, New York.

And at least right now, WWE plans to load up for the occasion. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer expressed his belief that the main event for SNME would be Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against former friend turned rival Kevin Owens. That won't be the only big match on the show either, as Meltzer noted WWE is looking to make SNME a "PPV quality show," though he didn't indicate what other bouts could be added.

Rhodes and Owens previously fought over the title at WWE Bash in Berlin, with Rhodes retaining. Despite appearing to reaffirm their friendship following the match, tensions grew between the two afterward, culminating with Owens attacking Rhodes in the parking lot following Bad Blood. Owens cemented his heel turn this past Friday, when he took out another former friend of his, Randy Orton.

While a match between the two would normally seem set for Crown Jewel, Rhodes' schedule is currently full, as he will instead be in action against GUNTHER, with the two top champions fighting to become the first ever WWE Crown Jewel Champion. As such, it would make Survivor Series and SNME the most likely events for a Rhodes-Owens rematch to take place.