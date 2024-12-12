AEW's Sammy Guevara Reflects On Career On 14-Year Anniversary

Over the last five years, Sammy Guevara has become one of the most recognizable faces on AEW television, especially after being labelled one of the "four pillars" in the company and being one of "AEW Dynamite's" most featured stars, having appeared in 68 matches on the program. Before signing with AEW, Guevara spent nearly six years on the indies, and has captured 13 titles since the beginning of his career, most notably being a three-time TNT Champion. Yesterday marked Guevara's 14-year anniversary as a professional wrestler, and to honor the accomplishment, he took to social media to reflect on his journey.

"Today marks 14 years in the game. Wrestling changed my life & made my dreams come true. I'd say for any kids out there chase your dreams cause they come true & can turnout better than you could have ever imagined #DreamBig"

Today marks 14 years in the game. Wrestling changed my life & made my dreams come true. I'd say for any kids out there chase your dreams cause they come true & can turnout better than you could have ever imagined #DreamBig pic.twitter.com/SzbfZc4ZDx — Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) December 12, 2024

Throughout the last two months, Guevara has spent most of his time teaming with Dustin Rhodes as "The Sons Of Texas" in ROH. Both men currently hold the ROH World Tag Team Championship and are inching towards 120 days with the titles. Guevara's most recent "Dynamite" appearance was this past October when he was defeated by Shelton Benjamin, but he has only wrestled on the program three times this year, mostly due to being suspended in March when he failed to follow concussion protocol in a match with Jeff Hardy. Guevara also suffered a minor concussion in October against Serpentico during an ROH taping, but was able to make a return to the ring three weeks later.