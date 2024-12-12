JBL Says The APA Would Have Loved To Face This Current WWE Tag Team

With Bruce Prichard taking a leave of absence from WWE and his podcast, John "Bradshaw" Layfield has been serving as the guest host of "Something to Wrestle," with the performer sharing plenty of stories about his years on the road. One recent episode focused on his longtime tag team partner Ron Simmons, and JBL shared his thoughts on one modern tag team that he'd love to face off against as the APA.

"We would have loved to work with the Usos," Layfield said. "The Usos — they are [on a] different level. They're so good. I would've loved to have a run [of] the APA vs. the Usos."

Layfield also named a team from before his time with Simmons that he would've loved to wrestle — Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson of the Rock 'N' Roll Express. Though the tag team is still technically active, with their last match taking place this past June, Morton and Gibson are 68 and 66 years old respectively, and their career heyday was in the 1980s and early 1990s.

"The size difference, in both [the Usos and Rock 'N' Roll Express]," Layfield continued. "Those guys fighting from underneath us, I think, would really work."

Two of Layfield's contemporaries, Rick and Scott Steiner, are another duo that he wishes he and Simmons would've been able to feud against. Unfortunately, the timing never lined up for the two teams to wrestle each other, with the Steiners spending a few years in the WWF during the early 1990s before moving over to WCW. Both JBL and Scott Steiner took part in the 2004 WWE Royal Rumble, but Layfield was eliminated before Steiner entered the match.

