Two Longtime WWE Backstage Officials Reportedly Taking Leaves Of Absence

There's been a shake-up backstage in WWE, though the moves aren't expected to be permanent. A new report from Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer states that longtime WWE officials Bruce Prichard and Michael P.S. Hayes are both currently taking leaves of absence from the company. It was emphasized that both men are expected back, with WWE officials relaying that their absences do not represent a changing of the guard behind the scenes.

Specific details are being kept private, but Prichard is said to be dealing with a family emergency at the moment, while Hayes is on leave to handle "personal issues." There is not yet a timeframe available for either man's return to the promotion, and Meltzer stated that the timing of their leaves are not related.

Prichard works directly under Paul "Triple H" Levesque as WWE's Executive Director, making him an undeniably important figure in the company's creative division. Prichard also had a reputation for being Vince McMahon's right-hand man during McMahon's lengthy tenure with the company. However, there are no concrete signs that WWE or TKO are considering a permanent replacement for Prichard in the Executive Director role because of his close connection to McMahon.

As for Hayes, he is one of the promotion's longest-tenured producers. His absence was noted by those backstage in WWE when he didn't serve his usual role as the producer for The Bloodline during their match at WWE Crown Jewel last weekend. In Hayes' place, James Gibson (AKA Jamie Noble) stepped in to produce the match.