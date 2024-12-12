WWE Announces New Licensing Agreement With St. Bonaventure University

WWE has always tried to stay at least somewhat connected to sports, but over the past few years, they have become even more involved, particularly with college athletics. While the most obvious way has been through WWE's NIL program, WWE has also reached licensing agreements with major schools like Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU, Texas, Penn State and Florida, as well as sponsoring the Big 12 Championship game in 2023.

Today, WWE has reached another licensing agreement, albeit with a school that may not be on everyone's radar. In a press release, WWE announced they had partnered up with St. Bonaventure University, including creating a St. Bonaventure themed WWE legacy championship. The belt will be available for purchase on both WWEShop and Fanatics. That's not all though, as the partnership will give St. Bonaventure student athletes, including the men's basketball team, WWE NIL opportunities going forward.

Though unconfirmed, the licensing deal appears to have been put together by WWE President Nick Khan and St. Bonaventure General Manager Adrian Wojnarowski. Khan and Wojnarowski have a friendship dating back to Wojnarowski's days as an NBA insider for Yahoo and ESPN.

"Our goal is to help connect St. Bonaventure athletics with best-in-class brands like WWE," Wojnarowski said in a statement. "Our fans will love the Bonnies-inspired championship title belts, and our student-athletes will be the beneficiaries of the opportunities that come from our alignment with WWE."

"Woj instinctively understands the intersection of basketball and popular culture," Khan said. We believe his know how will help bring St. Bonaventure to new heights and we're excited to be part of their journey."