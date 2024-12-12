WWE Star Bronson Reed Starts Surgery Recovery With Encouraging Message

Bronson Reed is currently on the road to recovery, after suffering an injury at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Delivering a Tsunami off the top of the cage, through a table, left Reed unable to walk, after crushing one ankle. Reed underwent surgery recently and took to social media to give his fans insight into how he's feeling as he begins the road to recovery.

"On the road to f*** s*** up," Reed wrote on X, sharing a photo of him giving a thumbs up in his hospital bed. There is no word on how long Reed will be out of action but it is likely to be a lengthy recovery. The update comes just a day after Reed said he was due for surgery on the injured limb, likely meaning the operation was a success.

On the road to fuck shit up! pic.twitter.com/feXPVg4GgS — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) December 12, 2024

Reed is not the only big man in WWE who is laid up at the moment, as his rivalry with Braun Strowman earlier this fall was cut short when Strowman suffered a similar leg injury during their "Last Monster Standing" match. Strowman returned to action in November, teaming with the LWO to defeat The Judgment Day in a dark match at the November 15 "WWE SmackDown." Reed wasn't the only one injured in the WarGames match, as New Bloodline member Tanga Loa is out indefinitely with a torn bicep and The Original Bloodline's Jimmy Uso suffered a broken toe. Uso is not expected to be out of action for long.