WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 12/10/2024

Since last October, "WWE NXT" has struggled to eclipse the 700,000 viewer mark, often falling under 650,000 as of late, with last week's episode drawing the worst rating the show has seen since last August. However, this past Tuesday's "NXT" took a step in the right direction, being the closest number to 700,000 that the program has drawn in the last seven weeks.

According to Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 680,000 viewers and posted a 0.17 in the 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership was up by 15%, while the 18-49 demo increased by a whopping 31%, after recording a 0.13 last Tuesday. Despite the ratings boost this week, "NXT's" overall viewership compared to December 2023 is down by 5%, with the 18-49 demo also slightly decreasing by 3%. "NXT" was approximately tied in the 18-49 demo on the night, coming #12 among both broadcast and cable.

The developmental brand still managed to post a solid rating despite being up against stiff competition, with both NBA Cup quarter-final games on TNT drawing over 1,000,000 viewers on Tuesday night. College basketball also proved to be a threat on ESPN, with the regular season game between Michigan and Arkansas pulling in 926,000 viewers. "NXT" has struggled to regain the numbers they generated during the first two weeks the show was on The CW. Both the October 1 and October 8 editions of the program drew over 870,000 viewers each with the help of CM Punk and Randy Orton being announced to appear beforehand. Hopefully "NXT" can capitalize on the positive number they pulled in this week, and continue to focus on reaching the 700,000 viewer mark again.