Backstage Rumors On Planned Winner Of Inaugural WWE Women's US Title At SNME

WWE is set to crown the inaugural Women's United States Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event. Chelsea Green, Bayley, Michin, and Tiffany Stratton will fight on Friday over the two spots left in the finals.

According to Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone, Green will best Bayley on Friday and go on to either defeat Michin or Stratton to become the first Women's United States Champion. Featherstone only shared a photo of Green, there is no word on who she might be facing at the December 14 event. Green defeated Blair Davenport and Bianca Belair to make it to the semifinals. The belt will be the "SmackDown" women's midcard title, while over on "Raw" the women's midcard title will be the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The tournament for the Women's Intercontinental Title is underway, but there is no word on when the finals will occur.

Green's second run in WWE has been the exact opposite of her initial run in the company. The former Women's Tag Team Champion was not given much by way of substantive work during her first tenure, but this time around she has been a regular source of comedy on WWE programming, not unlike R-Truth or The Miz, and also a dominant force in the Women's Tag Team scene, initially alongside Sonya Deville and then alongside Piper Niven. Green was released from WWE in 2021, but thanks to her determination, she was brought back to WWE in 2023 by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque.