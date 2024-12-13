Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Liv Morgan All Favored To Retain WWE World Titles At SNME

For the first time in 16 years, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returns to NBC, with four title matches and a grudge match on the card. At least one new champion is guaranteed at WWE SNME as the company will crown the first-ever Women's United States Champion. According to the current betting odds, however, the same likely won't be the case for the three other championship matches at the show.

As it stands, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, and WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan are all favored to retain their titles in their performances. Rhodes and Morgan (-1500 each) share the same betting odds margin against their respective opponents, Kevin Owens and IYO SKY, both of whom sit at +600. Meanwhile, GUNTHER (-3000) is a heavy favorite in his triple threat title defense against Damian Priest (+1200) and The Judgment Day's Finn Balor (+800).

The full betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline, are as follows:

Singles Match

Drew McIntyre -1500

Sami Zayn +600

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

Cody Rhodes (c) -1500

Kevin Owens +600

WWE Women's World Championship Match

Liv Morgan (c) -1500

IYO SKY +600

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

GUNTHER (c) -3000

Finn Balor +800

Damian Priest +1200

Bettings odds for the WWE Women's United States Championship match have yet to be released as the finals of the title tournament have yet to be put in place. The two semi-final bouts will unfold on tomorrow's episode of "WWE SmackDown," with Bayley taking on Chelsea Green, while Michin battles Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will span two hours, simulcasting on NBC and Peacock beginning at 8PM EST on December 14.