Bayley Says Her WWE WrestleMania Dream Match Would Be First Mania For This NXT Star

At WWE WrestleMania 40, Bayley clutched her first grand-stage victory by laying out IYO SKY with a Randy Savage-esque elbow and a Rose Plant. In doing so, Bayley also claimed the WWE Women's Championship. During a recent interview with "Going Ringside," "The Role Model" looked ahead to next year's WrestleMania premium live event, circling her ideal opponent as a fast-rising star currently residing on the "WWE NXT" brand.

"It's hard because I just had my biggest dream match [at] Mania this year and now to already think I know it's going to come by in a blink of an eye. I would like to probably work with someone in NXT," Bayley said. "If I can have my pick right now, I would have to go with Roxanne [Perez] because she's killing it as the NXT Women's Champion. She's so smooth.

"I'm selfish, I know everybody wants to work with her, but I'm selfish, so I want to get her first Mania match. I think that would be really special. We're really tight friends, so I would love that."

As Bayley alluded to, Roxanne Perez has emerged as a prominent figure on "NXT," firstly by turning heel in the early months of 2024. At "NXT" Stand & Deliver, Perez began her second reign as NXT Women's Champion by defeating Lyra Valkyria. Since then, she's remained on a path of dominance with wins over the likes of former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, Lola Vice, Thea Hail, Jaida Parker, and in-ring veteran Natalya. Should Perez be called up to WWE's main roster in the new year, she can now expect Bayley, another veteran, to be waiting in the wings for her as well.

