Mercedes Mone Praises Big Boom AJ, Big Justice, Rizzler Following AEW Full Gear Match

They bring the Boom! everywhere they go, and on the Zero Hour portion of AEW Full Gear, Big Boom AJ, Big Justice, and The Rizzler all brought the Boom! to QT Marshall in Marshall and AJ's special attraction match. The social media influencers collectively known as The Costco Guys have been all over AEW's social media pages in recent months to hype up their appearances, which included them meeting various AEW stars.

Current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone gave them a glowing review in the latest edition of her "Mone Mag" newsletter.

"I first met AJ, Big Justice, and family a couple of months ago while in catering, and I couldn't help but wonder who they were. Right from the start, they brought such a vibrant and positive energy that was hard to ignore. Big Justice is genuinely one of the sweetest and most charismatic young men I've ever encountered. His charm is just infectious! And then there's 'The Rizzler.' Seriously, how adorable is he? I'm so glad AJ is a part of AEW. They really know how to bring the BOOM of great energy wherever they go, and it's always a joy to be around them!" said Mone.

The match at Full Gear wasn't a one-off either, as AJ has confirmed that he will be a part of AEW's weekend of events at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, although it's uncertain whether he will be medically cleared for any physicality as he broke his foot during his match with Marshall. AJ and Justice were also at the on sale launch party for AEW All In Texas, with both of them promising to bring the BOOM! to Globe Life Field in 2025.