Sabu Takes Issue With WWE's Finn Balor And AEW's Will Ospreay

Sabu, the ECW legend who created mystique through silence during his wrestling days, has become more vocal in retirement.

The "Suicidal, Homicidal, Genocidal" star recently sat down with "Covalent" to cover a wide range of topics, including which contemporary performers exuded star power. Sabu named one member of the WWE roster, but added an asterisk by claiming WWE had watered him down.

"Finn Balor, but then they programmed him to be one of them. Nothing against it. Nothing personal. But he's not the same," Sabu said.

Sabu elaborated more on what stood out in Balor's matches. "I could see when things didn't go right, it didn't bother him. Same with me. When things didn't go right, that was my best stuff," added the veteran star.

Later in the interview, the subject of Will Ospreay came up. Sabu, known to execute a few flips himself back in the day, said the athletic yet polarizing AEW star wasn't exactly his cup of tea.

"I like Will Ospreay, I just don't like watching him," Sabu said. "He's a great worker and a good gymnast and all that stuff, but ... his stuff is too choreographed. Backflip over the ropes all the time, that's all gymnast stuff. It's okay. But as a regular thing, no. Would I want to watch that? No, I'd want to see a wrestler [grapple]."

Sabu then admitted he probably wouldn't be able to keep up with Ospreay even in his prime. Ospreay recently added to his score in AEW's Continental Classic, pinning Claudio Castagnoli at "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming," while, Finn Balor is rumored to receive a big singles push.