Backstage Report Suggests Finn Balor Could Be Getting 'Sustained Singles Push' In WWE

Time is a funny thing; sometimes it feels like it moves slower than a Zack Snyder action sequence, other times it flies by. The latter applies to the WWE tenure of Finn Balor, who this month is celebrating the ten year anniversary of his WWE debut. And while it's been a good ten years, with at least several more years to go in his WWE run, Balor may have even better times awaiting him in the future.

On X Thursday afternoon, Wrestlevotes reported that Balor has "solidified himself as a true locker room leader over the past year or so" in WWE, a fitting accomplishment for a ten year veteran in the promotion. That's not all though, as the expectation is that Balor will be receiving a "sustained singles push" in the promotion throughout 2025.

As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Finn Balor in WWE, sources tell us he's solidified himself as a true locker room leader over the past year or so. In addition, we are told to expect a sustained singles push for Finn as we head into 2025. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 5, 2024

One could argue that Balor has often found himself in the midst of a sustained push during his tenure. The Irish star has been a constant on WWE TV, save for a handful of months from mid-2016 to early 2017, and has won almost every championship available to him, including becoming the first ever WWE Universal Champion. However, one could also argue that while Balor has been featured prominently, he has lacked a consistent main event push since winning the Universal Title, which he was forced to immediately vacate due to injury.

That may be changing even before 2025, however, as Balor is set to challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend, when he'll take on champion GUNTHER. The match comes after Balor attacked GUNTHER on "Raw" only days after he cost his former Judgment Day teammate Damian Priest a chance to regain the title at Survivor Series, continuing the ongoing feud between Balor and Priest.