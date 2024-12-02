Finn Balor Sends Message To Damian Priest After Costing Him At WWE Survivor Series

WWE star Finn Balor has sent a warning to his former buddy Damian Priest after his interference at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The feud between friends-turned-rivals Balor and Priest doesn't seem like it will abate anytime soon, following Balor's interference in Priest's match against Gunther at Survivor Series: WarGames. Following the match, Balor took to X to send a message to Priest.

"Finn Never Forgets," said Balor seemingly about his attack on Priest at Survivor Series.

Balor, who wasn't on the Survivor Series: WarGames card, cost Priest a world title win when he landed a Coup de Grace on Priest on the outside. Gunther, who was not impressed with Balor giving him a helping hand, landed a boot, and then immediately put Priest in a sleeper, following the interference, to get the win and retain his World Heavyweight Championship.

An irate Priest took matters into his own hands after the match as he attacked Balor backstage, but was outnumbered by the rest of Judgment Day as Carlito and JD McDonagh ambushed him. Balor and Priest have been engaged in a rivalry over the last few months, which began when Balor, incidentally, betrayed Priest at SummerSlam, resulting in Priest losing the world title to Gunther. The duo battled it out at Bad Blood in October, where Priest got the better of his former partner.