Jesse Ventura Details What To Expect From WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Last week, WWE announced that legendary commentator Jesse "The Body" Ventura would be returning to the announce desk for Saturday Night's Main Event this upcoming weekend. Ventura was one of the most featured personalities on the show's original run, often providing color commentary alongside former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. He recently joined "The Bill Simmons Podcast" to share his excitement about his SNME return, and revealed some traditions fans can expect to see on the show.

"The ironic thing is we're holding this event in the very building where we held the very first one ... I got the word on this, the whole show is going to be a throwback. That means it's going to look like it did before ... The wrestlers are not coming down that ramp, they're not coming with all the lights and spectacular, they're coming through the crowd like the old days. That's why they brought me back. We're going back in the time capsule only it's going to be four times a year."

Ventura's most recent appearance was this past August, when he was featured backstage on "WWE Raw." He also signed a Legends Contract earlier this year and felt comfortable returning once McMahon had stepped down and resigned from the company, especially due to having a rocky relationship with his former boss. It has yet to be declared if Ventura will make further appearances on SNME going forward, or if this Saturday will be a one-time deal.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Bill Simmons Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.