AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 12/11/24

"AEW Dynamite" has failed to reach over 700,000 viewers since the Grand Slam edition of the program at the end of September, and just endured back-to-back weeks of drawing a number lower than 600,000 heading into their Winter Is Coming special this past Wednesday. AEW's specialty episodes of "Dynamite" usually draw a larger audience due to the theme surrounding the show, as well as high-profile matches that are featured on the card. However, despite this past Wednesday's "Dynamite" increasing in viewership from the previous week, Winter Is Coming didn't help AEW eclipse the 600,000 viewer mark.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Dynamite" averaged 594,000 viewers and posted a 0.17 in the 18-49 demographic. When comparing each category to the week prior, total viewership marginally increased by 1%, while staying even in the 18-49 demo. Despite "Dynamite" being able to slightly improve from last week's totals, their overall viewership compared to December 2023 is down by 28%, with the 18-49 demo also declining by a whopping 39%, after averaging a 0.28 this time last year. "Dynamite" also ranked #4 on cable in primetime in the 18-49 demo, while also facing stiff competition from the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks game on ESPN, which drew 1,467,000 viewers. Reality television also didn't seem to help AEW, with "Survivor" and "The Masked Singer" both pulling in well over 3,000,000 viewers respectfully.

"Dynamite's" digital viewership also didn't perform well this week, with the highest-viewed segment from their YouTube channel being Jon Moxley and PAC versus Jay White and Orange Cassidy at just over 250,000 views. Shockingly, the video of the much anticipated return of former AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm has only drawn 85,000 views on YouTube, and is one of the least-viewed segments on the channel.