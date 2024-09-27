AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/25/2024

For a fourth consecutive year, All Elite Wrestling returned to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York for their annual Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite" on September 25. It's been a busy few weeks for AEW with both All In and All Out fresh in the memory, and with "Dynamite's" fifth anniversary, "Title Tuesday," and WrestleDream still to come, how many people tuned in to see the action unfold this past week?

According to Wrestlenomics, the September 25 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 702,000 viewers, up 2% from the 687,000 viewers the September 18 episode earned. This is also a 2% increase on the trailing four weeks that averaged out at 690,000 viewers, but it is a steep drop from previous Grand Slam shows, which averaged 1,273,000 in 2021, 1,039,000 in 2022, and 984,000 in 2023.

The key 18-49 demographic also rose for "Dynamite: Grand Slam" as the show earned a 0.23 number, up 5% from the 0.22 earned the previous week and up 10% from the 0.21 average of the trailing four weeks. 0.23 puts "Dynamite" in third place for all prime time cable shows for Wednesday night, with the Phoenix Mercury/Minnesota Lynx game placing second, and the Indiana Fever/Connecticut Sun game that featured Caitlin Clark ranking first with a 0.55 and 2,537,000 viewers, the highest viewership ever for a WNBA game.

"Dynamite" limited its commercials in the first two quarters, beginning the night with 802,000 viewers and only dropping to 766,000 by the end of Bryan Danielson's match with Nigel McGuinness. That number would dip to 679,000 by Q4, but bounced back in Q5 to 708,000 before reaching a low point in Q7 with 615,000. However, Jon Moxley's victory over Darby Allin brought that number back up by the end of the night, with 708,000 viewers watching the six minute over-run.