Update On The Injury Status Of AEW's Big Boom AJ

He brought the BOOM! to QT Marshall on the Zero Hour portion of AEW Full Gear, but Big Boom AJ did not leave his return to wrestling unscathed, as he suffered a broken foot during his match with Marshall. AJ did manage to finish the match, but any hopes of seeing the social media influencer wrestling in the near future have been put on ice. However, in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on AJ's foot, and when AEW fans can potentially see him back in the ring.

AJ, and Big Justice, appeared at the on-sale launch of AEW All In: Texas on December 9, where AJ revealed that he will be out for approximately six weeks. Meltzer did confirm that The Costco Guys will be at the company's Hammerstein Ballroom events on December 20, 21, and 22, but it's likely that AJ will not engage in any real physicality. AJ did also mention himself and Big Justice for All In: Texas, with the question of whether they will make appearances or if AJ will get back in the ring still unknown at the time of writing.

AEW President Tony Khan is reportedly a big fan of The Costco Guys, and sees AJ as a celebrity gimmick he can return to at any time. The Costco Guys were reportedly mobbed by fans when they joined Khan to see the Dallas Cowboys NFL game after a day of media, and they are the only AEW-adjacent act to appear on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," it's very likely AEW will call upon the social media influencers more often than not. However, Meltzer did note that celebrity matches do work well the first time, but don't usually have the legs to attract interest for a second or third time.