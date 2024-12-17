Kevin Owens Looks Back On WWE Raw World Title Win

Upon joining WWE in 2014, Kevin Owens was told to keep his expectations low as he probably wouldn't ever ascend to WWE's main roster brands. Two years later, Owens not only exceeded those expectations by emerging as a regular fixture "WWE Raw," but also by claiming one of WWE's biggest prizes, the Universal Championship. During a recent interview with "Muscle Memory," Owens reflected on his world title win.

"It's very hard to capture into words, that feeling [of winning]," Owens said. "It's something I had worked for my entire career pretty much, a moment I had envisioned in my mind, no exaggeration, probably over a thousand times, if not more. So when something like that happens in real life, you would think that it's hard to live up to the expectations or live up to what you envisioned it to be, but it definitely did.

"A lot of that night is still ingrained in my memory," Owens added, "from the moment I walked back from the ring, to calling my family, talking to my parents, my wife, my kids, Finn [Balor] even and his family, funny enough."

Owens' Universal Championship victory came in a fatal-four-way elimination match on the August 29, 2016 episode of "WWE Raw," in which Triple H laid out Seth Rollins with a Pedigree for Owens to then pin him. "The Prize Fighter" held the title for the next six months, with successful title defenses over the likes of Rollins and Roman Reigns before losing it to Goldberg at WWE Fastlane 2017.

