Dave Meltzer Questions AEW's Lack Of Promotion For Upcoming Kenny Omega Match

It has been over a year since Kenny Omega last stepped into a wrestling ring, but his return to action is right around the corner, as he will be taking on NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd at the upcoming Wrestle Dynasty event at the Tokyo Dome on January 5. However, some AEW fans wouldn't have known this, as the company hasn't promoted it on television, and in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer assessed that move.

To start, Meltzer has absolutely no idea why AEW hasn't promoted the match, especially given the fact that Wrestle Dynasty is a cross-promotional show featuring AEW, NJPW, ROH, CMLL, and STARDOM. The only portion of the show that has received a mention on AEW TV has been the qualifying matches for the International Women's Cup Tournament, which will conclude on the December 14 "AEW Collision," with Jamie Hayter and Willow Nightingale fighting for the chance to represent AEW in Japan.

Meltzer also questioned the lack of major stars that have links to NJPW not traveling to the show, considering that this was supposed to be NJPW's version of Forbidden Door. Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Jay White, and Jon Moxley are all former IWGP World Champions, but none of them will be making the trip to Japan, which Meltzer feels would have been different had the show taken place at Ryogoku Sumo Hall, but sees the first episode of "Collision" to simulcast on MAX live on January 4 as the main reason. The stars currently set to travel are Omega, The Young Bucks, Ricochet, Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King, Jack Perry, Konosuke Takeshita, and the winner of the Hayter/Nightingale match, with Athena also traveling as ROH's sole representation so far.