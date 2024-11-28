AEW Announces Wrestle Dynasty International Women's Cup Format, Jamie Hayter Advances

Jamie Hayter is one step closer to the New Japan Pro-Wrestling International Women's Cup final at Wrestle Dynasty, emanating from the Tokyo Dome in January. Hayter defeated Queen Aminata on "AEW Dynamite," pinning Aminata after hitting the Hayterade. Following the match, Julia Hart's return was teased with a spotlight on the stage. Hart has been tormenting Hayter in video vignettes prior to her return to the company for weeks.

Hayter moves on to face either Serena Deeb or Willow Nightingale, who will face off December 7 when AEW takes over GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio. The finals of the tournament will take place on "AEW Collision: Winter is Coming."

The winners of matches and tournaments from AEW, CMLL, Ring of Honor and Stardom will compete at the final on January 5 at the legendary venue. The winner of the NJPW International Women's Cup will get a championship opportunity at any of the four promotions. ROH's participants include Athena, Red Velvet, Billie Starkz, and Leyla Hirsch, who will compete in a match at a date yet to be announced.