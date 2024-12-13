WWE Star AJ Styles Reportedly Backstage, Not Visibly Injured At TNA Show Tonight

TNA Wrestling will host their final major event of the year, Final Resolution, later tonight, and the roster has been joined backstage by former WWE Champion and TNA legend himself AJ Styles.

Fightful Select has learned that Styles is hanging out backstage at the event, with no news on whether or not he will be involved in any matches or angles at Final Resolution. TNA are also set to host their final set of "Impact" tapings on December 14, but it's not been confirmed whether Styles will be present or not. One of the notable things about Styles being backstage tonight is that he is not currently sporting any sort of brace, cast, or walking with crutches as it was reported that he suffered an injury during a match with Carmelo Hayes on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" in October.

The injury was originally reported to be part of a storyline, but that changed when it was confirmed that Styles had legitimately hurt himself and would be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time. With Styles reportedly in good spirits, and not sporting anything that would suggest he is seriously hurt, many fans will be wondering if the former WWE Champion will be back in action in time for the road to WrestleMania, which begins when "WWE Raw" officially moves to Netflix on January 6.

Styles was almost part of another TNA event in 2024 as it was heavily rumored that he would be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame over Bound For Glory weekend in October given his lengthy history with the promotion. However, despite reports claiming WWE refused the idea, Styles himself came out and said he turned it down as he did not want to be inducted into any sort of Hall of Fame while he was still an active wrestler.