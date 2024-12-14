Dave Meltzer Assesses Likelihood Of Bryan Danielson Wrestling At AEW All In 2025

Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson officially stepped away from active in-ring competition after losing the title to Jon Moxley during this year's WrestleDream pay-per-view. However, the veteran hasn't claimed that he's stepped away entirely from wrestling, so could he compete at next year's All In: Texas pay-per-view? According to a report from Dave Meltzer in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Danielson confirmed that he will be at the event, but he's been given no indication that the "American Dragon" will be competing. "If he has neck surgery, he would likely not be ready by that time," Meltzer wrote. "If he can avoid surgery through other treatment like stem cell treatment, it would at least open up that possibility."

Meltzer then wrote that Danielson has stated that he doesn't know if he'll be able to wrestle again, and referenced the interview he had with Denise Salcedo wherein the veteran claimed that he's actively trying to avoid undergoing surgery. "As we've noted, that he doesn't know if he can, and called it 50/50 if he'll be able to wrestle again," Meltzer wrote. "He said he's fine if his career is over. He said whatever Tony Khan asks him to do, whether do commentary or help out backstage, he'll be there."

Danielson himself has commented on his life post-semi-retirement, and noted that he's currently focused on his family. The veteran, along with his wife Brie Garcia, has further claimed that his presence at home has had an effect on his son, who has now become more comfortable around him.