WWE NXT Champ Trick Williams Explains 'Different' Look In His Eye

NXT Champion Trick Williams has long vowed to "whoop that trick," or anyone for that matter, that stands in his way. On a recent episode of "Busted Open After Dark," Williams made it clear that his whoopings extend to another group of people as well.

"I'm sick of being disrespected," Williams told WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray when asked about the "different" look he's had in his eyes lately. "I came into this business and they tell me to shake everybody's hand. They tell me pay your due; they tell me to show respect. Then the minute you shake everybody's hand, the minute you're nice and you got a smile on your face, they think that you soft and they can walk straight off you.

"Don't get it twisted, I'm a grown ass man and I've been through a lot to get here," Williams continued. "People don't respect my journey and I don't understand that, but I have no problem lining up against any man and showing them what I'm about. Win, lose, or draw it's not about that. I'm gonna stand up for what I believe."

According to Williams, this "killer" look, as Ray further describes it, has been simmering for a little while now, potentially starting when Ridge Holland pinned him on the "NXT" special from the old ECW arena. Williams eventually bounced back by defeating Holland at "NXT" Deadline, but still, the feeling evidently continues to linger.

Looking ahead, Williams will defend his NXT Championship against Eddy Thorpe on this week's episode of "NXT" in Lowell. Should he retain, he then pivots to Oba Femi, who guaranteed himself a title shot at New Year's Evil by winning the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge.

