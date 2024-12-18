WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Discusses Aftermath Of Recent MLW And NXT Appearances

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff had a busy first week of this month when he made appearances on "WWE NXT," and then at MLW's event One Shot. Bischoff's "NXT" appearance was to promote the upcoming NXT Championship match at Deadline between Trick Williams and Ridge Holland; MLW brought him in as head booker for One Shot. On his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff spoke on the aftermath of both appearances.

"It was a busy week for sure. Left the house Monday and ended up in Orlando, did 'NXT' Tuesday night, and then on Wednesday, filmed an episode for a new series on A&E and I got to work with Mickie James, and The Undertaker, and Sean Waltman, and a couple other, it was a lot of fun, I don't want to give away too much, it's not my show but it's an interesting concept and I had a lot of fun doing it," Bischoff would say.

Though "Easy E" stayed quiet, the cat would come out of the bag for "WWE: Next Gen," the A&E show referred to secretively. Following filming, Bischoff flew to New York for that Thursday's MLW show. Bischoff was most impressed by the WWE Performance Center, among anything else he saw that week.

"It's kind of like a wrestling producer's dream come true when you can have your training facility- and it's an extensive training facility," Bischoff praised. "You've got all the access to develop talent at every level whether it's in the ring or the gym that they have there or the opportunity to teach people how to do in-ring promos and behind-the-scenes things... it's really, really impressive."

