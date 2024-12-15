Tommy Dreamer Wonders If WWE 'Messed With' One Of Its Top Babyfaces

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," both CM Punk and Seth Rollins individually opened up about their rocky relationship. Punk claimed that he doesn't hate Rollins, but wanted to remind everyone that he trained him when he was 16-years old for free, while also reiterating that "The Visionary" continues to live in his shadow. Rollins explained how he felt abandoned by Punk when he left WWE, especially because he wouldn't return his calls or speak with him anymore. Rollins also felt betrayed because Punk spent a decade trying to tarnish WWE's reputation, only to return and be praised by the audience.

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer weighed in on both segments on "Busted Open After Dark," where he felt concerned about how Punk was perceived after Rollins' comments.

"Seth Rollins goes out there, he's telling his version of the story and really doesn't match up or sync a lot with CM Punk's version and I'm sitting there and I'm like, I'm believing Seth Rollins ... Here's where I worry: those CM Punk chants weren't as loud as they were, or are every time CM Punk goes out there, and I'm like, did I just mess with one of my babyfaces ... Seth Rollins goes and literally speaks his beef with CM Punk and then at the end of that, now they're starting to chant a little bit towards CM Punk and even Seth's like in disbelief."

Rollins and Punk have been confirmed to appear on the first "WWE Raw" on Netflix, which will air on January 6. However, recent speculation suggests that both men will possibly engage in singles action against each other on the night.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.