Jesse Ventura Says WWE Champ Cody Rhodes' Ego & 'Stupidity' Prove He's Dusty's Son

Jesse "The Body" Ventura was behind the WWE commentary desk during Saturday Night's Main Event, but he didn't wait to get the headset on to start firing barbs at the in-ring competitors. Ventura was a guest on "Busted Open Radio" ahead of the special, and commented on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' similarities to this father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. While Ventura said he initially questioned whether or not Rhodes was his father's son, due to the champion's "washboard abs" compared to Dusty's physique, there was one thing that made him certain Rhodes is the son of the "Son of a Plumber."

"I had my doubts as to his lineage or not, but now I'm assured of it because of his stupidity," the WWE Hall of Famer said. "What did Rhodes do? He let his ego get in the way last Friday on SmackDown. He gets involved with this [Chad] Gable kid and gets his ankle twisted and wrecked. He's likely to get beat tomorrow night."

Rhodes and Gable squared off in the main event of "WWE SmackDown" last Friday after the American Made leader interrupted the champion's show-opening promo, and Rhodes challenged him to a match. While Rhodes scored the victory, Gable had an Ankle Lock cinched in while his opponent's foot was exposed without his boot. Following the match, his Saturday Night's Main Event opponent, Kevin Owens, got into the ring and stomped on Rhodes' ankle. The pair brawled and had to be separated by officials as the show went off the air.

"That's stupidity. Why did he let his stupid Dusty Rhodes ego get in his way?" Ventura questioned. "That's something his old man would have did."

