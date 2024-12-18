AEW's Bryan Danielson Reflects On Favorite Moment Of Wrestling Career

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently named Bryan Danielson's world title win at AEW All In as his favorite moment in the history of professional wrestling. Where does the moment stack up for Danielson in his personal career though? During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Danielson revealed that he too holds it on a high pedestal.

"When you look at things from a grand perspective, like All In this year was my favorite moment in my wrestling career, wrestling Swerve [Strickland], who's right over there," Danielson mentioned while discussing his mutual joy for wrestling in both smaller and larger atmospheres. "So All In [next] year is going to be awesome, but I've also loved those intimate venues."

When asked about the thoughts running through his mind after dethroning Swerve Strickland inside London's Wembley Stadium at All In, Danielson admitted that there was a whirlwind of them. Overall, though, he was most excited to share the moment with his family and friends, who had been watching on from ringside.

"Mostly, I was just trying to suck in the feeling of it," Danielson said, "and the idea of this is happening with my kids and this is happening with my wife and this is happening with my friends or former friends. It's really, really cool and really, really special. It's something that I'm going to cherish for the rest of my life. My daughter, when we got to the back, she was like 'This is the best day of my life.'"

Danielson's subsequent AEW World Championship reign saw him successfully defend the title against the likes of Jack Perry and Kazuchika Okada before losing it to Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Denise Salcedo with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.