Jesse Ventura Likens WWE Return To This Legendary Band's Reunion

Jesse "The Body" Ventura will be returning to the WWE announce desk tomorrow night when Saturday Night's Main Event airs live on NBC from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Ventura was often featured on the commentary desk during Saturday Night's Main Event's initial run, where he'd accompany former WWE CEO Vince McMahon when calling the action. Last week, Ventura joined "The Bill Simmons Podcast" to comment on his return to WWE, when he compared it to The Eagles reuniting and explained how he thought coming back to wrestling would be impossible, especially due to his rocky relationship with McMahon.

"Hell has frozen over because I never dreamed I would be back in the WWE now WWF until hell froze over," Ventura said. "I had a friend Glenn Fry of the Eagles and I remember when the Eagles broke up they thought, oh it's over. We'll never hear another Eagle song, the differences are too much, they'll never be able to mend fences and lo and behold Glenn got together and a way with Don Henley and a way they go, they came back...I never believed in my wildest dreams I would be back doing wrestling again...for me it's a full circle of my career, I can't go back in the United States Navy where I spent my first six years...I can't do that because there's age limits."

Ventura also stated that WWE couldn't control him when he was first with the company and questions if they think he can be controlled now. Famously, Ventura tried to start a wrestlers union and wouldn't allow WWE to market him without negotiating, ultimately leading to his release.

