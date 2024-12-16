Bayley Discusses How WWE NXT Has Changed, Being An Inspiration To Roster Members

Early in her WWE career, Bayley made a name for herself on the "WWE NXT" brand, where she and the other Four Horsewomen began to change the way women's wrestling was looked at in the promotion.

In a recent appearance on "Going Ringside," Bayley looked at the state of "NXT" today and compared it to her tenure on the brand.

"When we were in NXT, we were ... what we had to look up to was you guys on 'Raw' and 'SmackDown' like [Alicia] Fox and [Natalya], Tamina, Naomi — all these women on 'RAW' and 'SmackDown,' that was our goal," she recalled.

She said how there wasn't a "presence" of women in "NXT" which meant they had nothing to compare themselves to on the brand or a standard they could reach as nobody had done it before they had.

"But now in 'NXT' it's cool to see where some of the girls are like, 'Okay, we're the new Four Horsewomen' or 'Who do you think would be the Four Horsewomen in NXT' — it's like nice to see that it's still alive there," she said.

Bayley noted that several women on the brand today used to watch them while they were growing up, and realized how she and the other Horsewomen left a legacy that has inspired the current-day women wrestlers. As Bayley stated, there is a conversation about who the current "Four Horsewomen" are in "NXT" today, and reigning NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez, listed who she thinks owns the mantle today, naming herself in the list.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Going Ringside" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.