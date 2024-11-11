WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez Names New Four Horsewomen

WWE's Four Horsewomen have become a thing of legend. Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley, blazed a trail through uncharted landscapes never seen before in women's wrestling. It's now time for a new generation to step up and fill in their shoes and two-time "WWE NXT" Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez, is ready to adopt those responsibilities.

"It would be me, Cora Jade, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia," Perez said during an interview on "In The Kliq," recently. "I feel like we're a little alike in different ways, in the same way being that we have always wanted to be a part of the WWE since we were young. We've put in those years, those 1,000 hours, to become great. And now, we're able to be a part of the greatest women's division in the world. I think that has a lot to do with us four women."

Though that sounds like a promising group, it does not mean that Vaquer or Giulia are done fighting toward becoming the next set of NXT Women's Champions. Perez got lucky during the "NXT" premiere on CW last month when Jade made her long-awaited return to help the current champion retain her championship. On last week's main event of "NXT," Vaquer, Giulia, Kelani Jordan, Jordynne Grace, and Zaria triumphantly conquered Perez, Jade, and Fatal Influence. Perez has a long line of challengers ahead, which could even include the other three stars who joined Vaquer and Giulia's alliance last week.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "In The Kliq" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.