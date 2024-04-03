Becky Lynch Comments On Potential WWE WrestleMania Match Involving Four Horsewomen

One of the dream matches that WWE fans wanted to see ever since the women's revolution happened in WWE is a match between the Four Horsewomen of WWE — Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone in AEW). With Mone's exit, that dream match has been put on the back burner, but Becky Lynch isn't ruling it out yet.

Lynch, during a recent appearance on "The Unlikely Podcast with Adrian Hernandez," discussed how the match could main event WrestleMania.

"We never got that four-way match. But I think if that ever does happen, that's a WrestleMania main event. So anything is possible," said Lynch about a match between the Four Horsewomen.

"The Man" also spoke about how all four of them had a similar mindset towards wrestling, which helped them change women's wrestling.

"That was the driving force as well. I think that was what made it, is that we all had the same goal. We also knew that nobody could do it by themselves. It needed to be a group effort and it was a group effort, but we had this healthy competitive spirit, where it was like, 'I want to be the top guy, I want to have the best match,'" said the WWE star. "Having that drive I think continues to push one another because rising tides lift all ships. It definitely did that."

She added how there were numerous restrictions on women's wrestling in WWE in their early years in the promotion, and all four of them weren't adamant to shake things up. "We didn't want to accept that being just relegated to short matches and stigmas of what we could do or couldn't do and we wanted to change that. We all wanted to change that and we did."

Even though Mone recently signed with AEW, she disclosed that she will eventually return to WWE some day, which opens the door for a Four Horsewomen match to happen in the future.