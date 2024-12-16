Bully Ray Assesses Giulia's Progress Since Joining WWE NXT

"WWE NXT" star Giulia's WWE debut was highly anticipated and met with a lot of praise from fans. Since then, she's gone on to have a shot at the NXT Women's Championship, as well as winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. However, has the former Wonder of Stardom Champion lived up to all the hype?

Bully Ray reviewed the December 10 edition of "NXT" on "Busted Open After Dark," where he praised Giulia's work on the mic.

"I really saw Giulia be more comfortable tonight on the microphone, and more comfortable in the ring; definitive steps forward from Giulia," Ray said.

The veteran then claimed he always knew it would take some time for the Japanese star to get comfortable in WWE.

"You don't just step out of a STARDOM ring — you just don't come out of Japan and get thrusted into the world of WWE (...) that Giulia had, and just immediately get this style."

He further opined that every time he sees her, she has seemingly taken a step forward, and that is ultimately all that WWE can ask from her. Ray also praised the tag team match that Giulia was involved with on "NXT," where she teamed with Kelani Jordan and faced Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. He noted that there were a few fumbles in the match, but stated that this was why they're on the "NXT" brand, reminding his listeners that the stars on the brand are not main event names yet and are still developing themselves.

"I've told you this a long time ago, people, I look at 'NXT' through a different lens," Bully claimed. "I expect mistakes to happen on NXT and what I do see is learning from the mistakes, what I do see is growing and getting better across the board."

