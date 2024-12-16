Tommy Dreamer On What He'd Have Liked To Be Different About Toni Storm's AEW Return

For more than a year she was elegant, she was ravishing, and she was timeless as Toni Storm took the wrestling world by storm with her "Timeless" Hollywood starlet persona. At "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming," Storm returned but as her old "Rockstar" persona.

While reviewing "AEW Dynamite" on "Busted Open After Dark, "TNA Wrestling's Tommy Dreamer commented about the return of Storm.

"Toni Storm, liked her return, like to see where they're going, a great way also to put the women in the main event of an awesome, awesome, wrestling show," Dreamer applauded. "Excellent wrestling throughout, and at the end of the night, you're gonna have a nice surprise. I always loved the surprise factor. I feel it's key, and then it's gonna be — well, we know why she returned but the explanation, I would love to see it differently."

Following her return, Storm went after her former protege and current rival, AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May. After winning the Women's Owen Hart Cup this summer, May turned on Storm and attacked her, bloodying her former mentor to the shock of fans.

Dreamer gave Storm quite a compliment, seeing potential in her to re-create Mick Foley's backstage promo on "WWE Raw" in 1997, where he appeared as Mankind and Dude Love at the same time before introducing Cactus Jack.

"If anyone can pull off a split-screen and we have 'Timeless' Toni Storm doing something with classic Toni Storm would be phenomenal, and somehow, someway they could pull it off," Dreamer envisions.

