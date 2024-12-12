Mariah May Sends A Message After Toni Storm Returns On AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm is finally back in AEW. After heavily hinting at the prospect of early retirement, Storm shocked the audience in the final moments of "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming," appearing on the rampway to stare down her arch rival Mariah May. Now, in an exclusive video posted to AEW's X account, May offered her thoughts on Storm's surprising return. "I don't give a f*** about Toni Storm," May bluntly stated. "What happened to Toni is the same thing that just happened to Mina, and exactly what is gonna happen to Thunder Rosa. Every single woman I step in the ring with has the same hopes and dreams, and then they wish they were never born."

Storm notably did not bring her "Timeless" gimmick back with her, instead donning her old biker jacket, sunglasses, and eye black. But May, who at times has seemed obsessed with taunting Storm, long after beating her, curiously had little more to say about her beyond her initial expletive. May instead seemed more focused on Rosa, who taunted May from the audience with a homemade "You are not my champ!!!" sign. "Thunder Rosa, go and yell about whatever bats*** crazy bulls*** you want to do. Name a time, name a place, and I will end your life, too. And to anyone in AEW or any other company, we all have the same dream. But there is only one reality."

Following May's victory against Mina Shirakawa on "Dynamite," it's not immediately clear which direction the company is going with the AEW Women's World Championship. The build seems to be leading toward a May/Rosa showdown, but Storm's return suggests the scenario could be turned into a Triple Threat. AEW has yet to add a Women's World Championship match to its next pay-per-view, Worlds End, on December 28.