Jesse Ventura Explains Why WWE's Vince McMahon Was A 'Savior' In Wrestlers' Eyes

Jesse "The Body" Ventura's return to WWE TV at Saturday Night's Main Event was praised highly by fans not just for the nostalgia surrounding it, but also because Ventura was still able to perform at the commentary desk. It is unlikely Ventura's appearance and WWE return would have happened if Vince McMahon was still part of the company, owing to their past issues.

While on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," he looked back on McMahon as a person and how he got to his stature.

"Vince was successful because as bad as he was, all the other promoters were worse. I'm serious. Vince was like the savior," Ventura revealed.

Ventura and Adrian Adonis reigned as the AWA World Tag Team Champions in the early '80s for nearly a year. Shortly after the pair lost their titles, they signed with the WWE where they were managed by "Classy" Freddie Blassie. Ventura developed a health condition in 1984 that resulted in his retirement two years later. "The Body" then transitioned to a broadcasting role within the company and went on to become a legend.

"I knew when I went to Vince that final time, I was gonna quit the business, this was it. I'm gonna do this last hoorah with Vince; if it fails, I'm done, if it succeeds, we'll take it to wherever it goes and fortunately, we succeeded," said the Hall of Famer. "Vince actually did me a great favor along the way and that's why I had loyalty to him, and I'll just leave it at that."

