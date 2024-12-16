TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry Discusses His Breakout Year And Future Plans

TNA star Joe Hendry became one of the hottest names in professional wrestling this past summer when his theme song topped the music charts. Hendry's popularity allowed him to appear on "WWE NXT" on several occasions and compete for the TNA and NXT World Titles. Despite not being able to capture either championship, Hendry is beyond appreciative for his past year in professional wrestling and reflected on his journey this year in a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio."

"It has been an insane year, but it's been the best year. To me it's proof that every dog has its day and it's never too late as well ... There were surprise appearances, there were crossovers between TNA and NXT. I've had some amazing opportunities, we got a song to the top of the charts, main event back-to-back TNA, WWE pay-per-views, front cover of Pro Wrestling Illustrated. It's been the dream."

Hendry also outlined his main goals for the upcoming year after being voted the professional wrestling break out star of 2024 by "Busted Open Radio," explaining how he is striving to add the TNA World Championship to his resume.

"I'm not the guy that gets over the first time. I'm the guy that tries, tries and tries again. Every time someone says my name, I appear and I never stop. And that's the message I want to put out there — is when you have a goal, you have to chase it relentlessly and for me, it's being the TNA World Champion."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.