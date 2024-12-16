DDP Details His Backstage Experience With CM Punk At WWE SummerSlam 2024

CM Punk's backstage behavior has been praised since he returned to WWE, and Diamond Dallas Page is the latest person to credit the controversial veteran's etiquette behind the scenes. Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," DDP revealed that he bumped into Punk at this year's WWE SummerSlam, noting that the "Straight Edge Superstar" was respectful toward him.

"For me, I'm a fan of CM Punk and everything about his whole Punk-ism, you know? Just how he connects with the people and is so over. When he saw me, he literally came up, gave me a hug, and said, 'Hey man, just want to welcome you in and thank you for paving the way.' That was super cool of Punk. I already had a lot of respect for him, but that moment really meant a lot to me."

Punk was fired by AEW following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2024. At the time, he'd only just returned to AEW following the infamous Brawl Out situation and a spell on the sidelines to recover from an injury. However, he's expressed being much happier in WWE, as he believes everyone is more professional. Punk was also critical of AEW star Adam Page for saying that he doesn't listen to the veterans, so it's unsurprising to learn that Punk showed respect to DDP, who's been part of the wrestling business for decades.

DDP was also present for WWE Bad Blood 2024, where he revealed that he's signed a Legends contract. As such, he might attend more events and have a chance to get to know Punk even more.