Prince Nana Credits This WWE HOFer For His AEW Partnership With Swerve Strickland

Even after he's now established himself as one of the top managers in pro wrestling, the rise of Prince Nana remains pretty remarkable. Though he earned recognition for his many years managing The Embassy in Ring of Honor, it wasn't expected Nana would ever rise above that level. That all changed after Nana was paired with Swerve Strickland, with the duo forming an alliance that has seen Strickland become AEW World Champion, and one of the top stars in wrestling.

Appearing on the "Busted Open Radio Holiday Party" last Friday, Nana took the time to promote his coffee company, and answer questions from Tommy Dreamer about how far back his relationship with Strickland went back. In regards to how his alliance with Strickland came about, Nana credited AEW owner Tony Khan, and fellow "Busted Radio" host and former AEW producer Mark Henry for his beautiful friendship.

"Swerve, I've known him just as long as you've known him, since the beginning of his career on the indies," Nana said. "Not for a minute did I think I would be working with him. Basically, it was Tony Khan. Tony Khan, from the first time I met him, which was like 8 months before he actually hired me, he said 'Hey listen, I have something for you,' not knowing it was Swerve. Through the grace of god, and Mark was there for the whole story. And Mark, again, you played huge role in me just following the game and doing the game...the way it was supposed to be played. And here I am today because of big bro."

