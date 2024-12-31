Triple H Opens Up About Ruining A Generation Of Kids With WWE's Shawn Michaels

When watching D-Generation X on WWE television during the Attitude Era, impressionable viewers picked up on a popular gesture where one directs their hands in a chopping motion toward their pelvic region with an X-rated activity for an insult. One of the pioneers of the "suck it" crotch chop, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, spoke on the "Roommates Show" about the controversial impression he and Shawn Michaels had on kids.

"We were just talking about this yesterday. We're moving to Netflix on January 6 with [WWE] Monday Night Raw, so we were at this 'lunch and learn' they call it for Netflix yesterday in Los Angeles, and all this media there, and all this stuff, and probably like six different people from media, like high-level media people, came to me and were like, 'Man, I wanted to come over here and say 'suck it' to you so bad, and do the crotch chop,'" Triple H told.

Levesque also noted that the people who lived out their fandom with him all had something in common: they got their first detention in school from doing the crotch chop. The WWE Hall of Famer said he and Michaels laugh about the fact that they ruined a generation of kids that were constantly getting in trouble for impersonating them.

"It's funny that you do stuff at the time when the Attitude Era hit, when the DX stuff took off, when [the crotch chop] hit, you look back at it now and it's crazy, and it's so special and all the stuff. But at the time, it was just like what you were doing, and we were just doing it. We were doing our thing."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Roommates Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.